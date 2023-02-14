video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The trailer to the Marine Corps Ship Requirements video shows that when partnered with the Navy, the Marine Corps is uniquely capable, of expeditionary and amphibious operations. To do so we require no less than 31 Amphibious Warfare Ships and 35 Medium Landing Ships.



Our maritime mobility is critically important now, and even more so in the future.