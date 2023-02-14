The trailer to the Marine Corps Ship Requirements video shows that when partnered with the Navy, the Marine Corps is uniquely capable, of expeditionary and amphibious operations. To do so we require no less than 31 Amphibious Warfare Ships and 35 Medium Landing Ships.
Our maritime mobility is critically important now, and even more so in the future.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 15:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|873379
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-VP013-513
|Filename:
|DOD_109457299
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT