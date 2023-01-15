Bravo Battery, 2-174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts Avenger live fire training in Latvia

U.S. Army air defenders with Bravo Battery, 2-174th ADA conduct an Avenger live fire training during a site visit Jan. 15 in Latvia. Our deployed troops are instrumental in our mission to assure our Partners and Allies and deter any potential acts of aggression. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873376
|VIRIN:
|230115-A-JK865-605
|Filename:
|DOD_109457165
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
