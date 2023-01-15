Bravo Battery, 2-174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts Avenger live fire training in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army air defenders with Bravo Battery, 2-174th ADA conduct an Avenger live fire training during a site visit Jan. 15 in Latvia. Our deployed troops are instrumental in our mission to assure our Partners and Allies and deter any potential acts of aggression. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)