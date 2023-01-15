Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Battery, 2-174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts Avenger live fire training in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    01.15.2023

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with Bravo Battery, 2-174th ADA conduct an Avenger live fire training during a site visit Jan. 15 in Latvia. Our deployed troops are instrumental in our mission to assure our Partners and Allies and deter any potential acts of aggression. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873376
    VIRIN: 230115-A-JK865-605
    Filename: DOD_109457165
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery, 2-174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts Avenger live fire training in Latvia, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Latvia
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT