290th JCSS training at Alpena CRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conduct annual training Feb. 6-17, 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Airmen were trained on Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN), Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The training ended with an exercise to test their ability to establish communication in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)