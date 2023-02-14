Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    290th JCSS training at Alpena CRTC

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conduct annual training Feb. 6-17, 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Airmen were trained on Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN), Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The training ended with an exercise to test their ability to establish communication in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Air National Guard
    Training
    125th Fighter Wing
    290th Joint Comunications Support Squadron

