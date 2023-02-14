290th JCSS training at Alpena CRTC

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron conduct annual training Feb. 6-17, 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Airmen were trained on Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN), Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The training ended with an exercise to test their ability to establish communication in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
