A Brief History of Terrorism

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video chronicles significant violent extremist organizations (VEO) throughout history. It defines what VEOs are, how they are related to terrorism, and why they do what they do. The roots of modern terrorism and notable historical examples of VEOs are presented along with Rapoport's Four Waves of Terrorism.