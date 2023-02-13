Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Brief History of Terrorism

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    This video chronicles significant violent extremist organizations (VEO) throughout history. It defines what VEOs are, how they are related to terrorism, and why they do what they do. The roots of modern terrorism and notable historical examples of VEOs are presented along with Rapoport's Four Waves of Terrorism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 08:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873365
    VIRIN: 230213-O-XQ105-273
    Filename: DOD_109457017
    Length: 00:41:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Brief History of Terrorism, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT