    Advanced Motorcycle Safety Okinawa (clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members attend an advanced motorcycle safety course at the Naha Army Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2023. Coaches from the California Superbike School and personnel from the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office led the course for service members to prevent motorcycle mishaps and injuries. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873311
    VIRIN: 230212-N-DG088-0001
    Filename: DOD_109456670
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Advanced Motorcycle Safety Okinawa (clean), by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    safety
    Motorcycles
    traffic safety
    superbikes

