    JA23 kicks off with opening ceremony

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alysia C Brewster 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Lt. Col. Peter Mwangi, Commander of the 27th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Kenyan Defence Force and Lt. Col. Joseph Porter, deputy exercise director of Justified Accord 2023 opened the exercise with a ceremony in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 13, 2023.

    Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational
    exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and
    humanitarian assistance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873301
    VIRIN: 230213-A-RS418-001
    Filename: DOD_109456610
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    opening ceremony
    SETAF
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Kenyan Defence Force
    Joint International Exercise

