JA23 kicks off with opening ceremony

Lt. Col. Peter Mwangi, Commander of the 27th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Kenyan Defence Force and Lt. Col. Joseph Porter, deputy exercise director of Justified Accord 2023 opened the exercise with a ceremony in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 13, 2023.



Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational

exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and

humanitarian assistance.