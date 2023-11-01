Command Master Chief "At The Wheel" with CMC Anthony Royal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230111-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 11, 2023) – Command Master Chief Anthony Royal, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to provide announcements and upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. CMC Royal also discusses his long Navy career and what he's learned in his more than thirty years of military experience. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)