230111-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 11, 2023) – Command Master Chief Anthony Royal, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to provide announcements and upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. CMC Royal also discusses his long Navy career and what he's learned in his more than thirty years of military experience. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 02:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873294
|VIRIN:
|230111-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109456541
|Length:
|00:17:19
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief "At The Wheel" with CMC Anthony Royal, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT