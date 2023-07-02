Cooking up the competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873293" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students participated in the Far East Culinary Arts competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on February 7, 2023. The event brought participants from 10 different schools together from Pacific South, Pacific West and Pacific East districts. During the the competition, teams of students demonstrated their culinary knowledge, skills, creative abilities, and college readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)