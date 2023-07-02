Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cooking up the competition

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    Students participated in the Far East Culinary Arts competition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on February 7, 2023. The event brought participants from 10 different schools together from Pacific South, Pacific West and Pacific East districts. During the the competition, teams of students demonstrated their culinary knowledge, skills, creative abilities, and college readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 00:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873293
    VIRIN: 230214-F-HS026-1001
    Filename: DOD_109456528
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    U.S. Air Force
    AFN Tokyo
    Far East Culinary Arts

