    Cobra Gold 23 Teaser

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Since 1982, Cobra Gold has grown in scale and complexity. Now, more than ever, we rise to the growing challenges and make a difference together. Get ready for Cobra Gold 23.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873286
    VIRIN: 230213-A-OL548-0001
    Filename: DOD_109456384
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    usarpac
    cobra gold
    free and open indo-pacific

