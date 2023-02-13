Post-9/11 Violent Extremist Organizations

This video focuses on Violent Extremist Organizations (VEO) of the 21st century. It presents an examination of how VEOs have adapted to the modern world and discusses the organization and exploits of notable groups to include Al Qaeda, The Islamic State (ISIS), and Iranian-backed groups. Domestic terrorism and its recent increase, especially in regards to ethno-nationalist groups, is also considered.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873280
|VIRIN:
|230213-O-XQ105-549
|Filename:
|DOD_109456319
|Length:
|00:31:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
