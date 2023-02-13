This video discusses why VEOs would be interested in nuclear weapons, how VEOs could use nuclear weapons, and the avenues they could take to acquire them. The two concepts for deterrence, denial and punishment and how they have been used in regards to CBRNs and nuclear weapons, is discussed. The methods that VEOs could take to obtain nuclear weapons and materials-transfer, leakage, and indigenous production, as well as examples, are examined as well. Specific looks at countries that are more vulnerable to these methods, such as North Korea, Pakistan, and Russia, are detailed as well.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873277
|VIRIN:
|230213-O-XQ105-771
|Filename:
|DOD_109456305
|Length:
|00:16:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nuclear Terrorism and Violent Extremist Organizations, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
