    Nuclear Terrorism and Violent Extremist Organizations

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    This video discusses why VEOs would be interested in nuclear weapons, how VEOs could use nuclear weapons, and the avenues they could take to acquire them. The two concepts for deterrence, denial and punishment and how they have been used in regards to CBRNs and nuclear weapons, is discussed. The methods that VEOs could take to obtain nuclear weapons and materials-transfer, leakage, and indigenous production, as well as examples, are examined as well. Specific looks at countries that are more vulnerable to these methods, such as North Korea, Pakistan, and Russia, are detailed as well.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:16:22
    Location: US

