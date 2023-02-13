Nuclear Terrorism and Violent Extremist Organizations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video discusses why VEOs would be interested in nuclear weapons, how VEOs could use nuclear weapons, and the avenues they could take to acquire them. The two concepts for deterrence, denial and punishment and how they have been used in regards to CBRNs and nuclear weapons, is discussed. The methods that VEOs could take to obtain nuclear weapons and materials-transfer, leakage, and indigenous production, as well as examples, are examined as well. Specific looks at countries that are more vulnerable to these methods, such as North Korea, Pakistan, and Russia, are detailed as well.