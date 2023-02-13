Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forestry technician supports first prescribed burn at Fort McCoy for 2023, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Forestry Technician Tim Parry oversees a prescribed burn Feb. 13, 2023, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    prescribed burn
    firefighting safety
    forestry and fire safety

