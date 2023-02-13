Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman holds a joint press availability with Japanese Vice Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong at the Department of State

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman holds a joint press availability with Japanese Vice Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 16:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 873275
    Filename: DOD_109456182
    Length: 00:34:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Wendy R. Sherman
    Cho Hyundong

