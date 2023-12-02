Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues three surfers who were pushed against the rocks near Agate Beach, Oregon, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported all three people to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873267
    VIRIN: 220212-G-AS553-2001
    Filename: DOD_109456025
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

