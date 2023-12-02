Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues three surfers who were pushed against the rocks near Agate Beach, Oregon, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported all three people to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)