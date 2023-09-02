U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment (3d MLR), 3d Marine Division, train together during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) to employ Ground-Based Air Defense teams by providing close-in, low altitude, surface-to-air fires, and command and control near Yuma, Arizona on February 8, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873263
|VIRIN:
|230209-M-BT784-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109455946
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise, by LCpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
