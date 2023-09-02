Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment (3d MLR), 3d Marine Division, train together during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) to employ Ground-Based Air Defense teams by providing close-in, low altitude, surface-to-air fires, and command and control near Yuma, Arizona on February 8, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873263
    VIRIN: 230209-M-BT784-1001
    Filename: DOD_109455946
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise, by LCpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Aviation
    GBAD
    Ground-Based Air Defense
    MLRTE
    LAAB

