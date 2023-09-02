video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment (3d MLR), 3d Marine Division, train together during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) to employ Ground-Based Air Defense teams by providing close-in, low altitude, surface-to-air fires, and command and control near Yuma, Arizona on February 8, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla)