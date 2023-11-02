Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 fishermen from disabled fishing vessel near Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    02.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three men from the disabled fishing vessel Dolphin II off the northern coast of Cayo Norte just northeast of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico Feb. 11, 2023. Rescued are two U.S. citizens and a U.S. resident, who were forced to abandon the 39-foot fishing vessel Dolphin II after the vessel became disabled on two occasions near Culebra Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 14:23
    Location: PR

    Coast Guard
    weeklyvideos

