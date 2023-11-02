Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 fishermen from disabled fishing vessel near Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three men from the disabled fishing vessel Dolphin II off the northern coast of Cayo Norte just northeast of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico Feb. 11, 2023. Rescued are two U.S. citizens and a U.S. resident, who were forced to abandon the 39-foot fishing vessel Dolphin II after the vessel became disabled on two occasions near Culebra Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video)