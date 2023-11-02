Coast Guard aircrew rescues 3 fishermen from disabled fishing vessel near Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three men from the disabled fishing vessel Dolphin II off the northern coast of Cayo Norte just northeast of Culebra Island, Puerto Rico Feb. 11, 2023. Rescued are two U.S. citizens and a U.S. resident, who were forced to abandon the 39-foot fishing vessel Dolphin II after the vessel became disabled on two occasions near Culebra Island. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873260
|VIRIN:
|230211-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109455806
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
