Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition that will begin Feb. 27 - Mar. 12, 2023 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873257
|VIRIN:
|230213-M-JE726-401
|Filename:
|DOD_109455635
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials – Teaser, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT