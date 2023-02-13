Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Marine Corps Trials – Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition that will begin Feb. 27 - Mar. 12, 2023 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873257
    VIRIN: 230213-M-JE726-401
    Filename: DOD_109455635
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials – Teaser, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWR
    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    2023 Marine Corps Trials
    23MCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT