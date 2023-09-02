343rd Training Squadron - Combatives Training

TSgt Daniel Fox, Master Combatives Instructor, 343rd Training Squadron, gives us the scoop on the Combatives program here on JBSA-Lackland.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873255
|VIRIN:
|230209-O-UX606-225
|Filename:
|DOD_109455543
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
