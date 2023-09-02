Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    343rd Training Squadron - Combatives Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Daniel Fox, Master Combatives Instructor, 343rd Training Squadron, gives us the scoop on the Combatives program here on JBSA-Lackland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873255
    VIRIN: 230209-O-UX606-225
    Filename: DOD_109455543
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 343rd Training Squadron - Combatives Training, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defenders
    Security Forces
    USAF
    343TRS
    37TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT