REP Payout Interview

Indiana Army National Guard Sgt. Juliet Cortez received a $1,000 check at Indiana National Guard headquarters in Indianapolis, Feb. 8, 2023. Cortez was the first Hoosier to receive the award through the Referral Enlistment Program. Listed below are the questions Cortez answered in order of the video.



Please state your name and rank



Where are you from?



How long have you been in the Indiana National Guard?



Why did you decide to enlist?



What is your job for the Indiana National Guard?



How did you hear about the referral program?



What is the recruit's name?



What job did she choose for the Indiana National Guard?



How does it feel being $1000 richer?



How are you planning on using the money?



Did it help with her enlistment knowing she could come to you personally with any questions she had?



Is she excited about her new career with the Indiana National Guard?



Do you know of more people you could refer for enlistment?



Is there anything else you would like to add?