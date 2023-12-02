An Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues two people who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal, Washington, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported both people to family members at Bremerton National Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873251
|VIRIN:
|220212-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109455433
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from rowboat in Hood Canal, WA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT