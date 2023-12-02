Coast Guard rescues 2 people from rowboat in Hood Canal, WA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues two people who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal, Washington, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported both people to family members at Bremerton National Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)