    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from rowboat in Hood Canal, WA

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues two people who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal, Washington, Feb. 12, 2023. The aircrew transported both people to family members at Bremerton National Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

