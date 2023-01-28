Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing conducts Large-scale Readiness Exercise

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds, Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter, Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee, Master Sgt. Marvin Moore, Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera and 1st Lt. Kiara Spann

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, conducted a large-scale readiness exercise over three days in January 2023. The LRE enhanced the capabilities of the Mississippi Air National Guard to deploy, secure and operate airspace in a contested environment. The LRE successfully meshed the talents of multi-capable Airmen from many career fields into a cohesive, singular team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter, Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee, Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds, Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera, Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and 1st Lt. Kiara Spann.)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Air National Guard
    ace
    readiness
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    agile combat employment

