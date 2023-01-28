172nd Airlift Wing conducts Large-scale Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, conducted a large-scale readiness exercise over three days in January 2023. The LRE enhanced the capabilities of the Mississippi Air National Guard to deploy, secure and operate airspace in a contested environment. The LRE successfully meshed the talents of multi-capable Airmen from many career fields into a cohesive, singular team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter, Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee, Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds, Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera, Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and 1st Lt. Kiara Spann.)