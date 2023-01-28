Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, conducted a large-scale readiness exercise over three days in January 2023. The LRE enhanced the capabilities of the Mississippi Air National Guard to deploy, secure and operate airspace in a contested environment. The LRE successfully meshed the talents of multi-capable Airmen from many career fields into a cohesive, singular team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter, Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee, Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds, Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera, Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and 1st Lt. Kiara Spann.)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873233
|VIRIN:
|230128-Z-F3926-682
|PIN:
|678230
|Filename:
|DOD_109455283
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 172nd Airlift Wing conducts Large-scale Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Jared Bounds, A1C Dawson Carter, A1C Shardae McAfee, MSgt Marvin Moore, TSgt Vanessa Rivera and 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT