There are engineers and then there are #USACEngineers

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Join us beginning this Sunday for NATIONAL ENGINEERS WEEK 2023 (Feb. 19-25) and meet the USACE engineers who are BUILDING STRONG in one of the most dynamic construction environments on earth.

    The world is changing, and USACE is changing with it. On the battlefields of the future and during peacetime operations, the Army of 2030 will need innovative engineering solutions more than ever. #USACEngineers have been answering that call since 1802, and we will continue strengthening partnerships, building capacity and enhancing security for our nation, partners and allies to make the world a better, safer place.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    engineers
    USACE
    Transatlantic Division
    EWEEK
    national Engineers week

