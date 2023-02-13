There are engineers and then there are #USACEngineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us beginning this Sunday for NATIONAL ENGINEERS WEEK 2023 (Feb. 19-25) and meet the USACE engineers who are BUILDING STRONG in one of the most dynamic construction environments on earth.



The world is changing, and USACE is changing with it. On the battlefields of the future and during peacetime operations, the Army of 2030 will need innovative engineering solutions more than ever. #USACEngineers have been answering that call since 1802, and we will continue strengthening partnerships, building capacity and enhancing security for our nation, partners and allies to make the world a better, safer place.