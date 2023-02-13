Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spanish, RAB Airmen participate in exercise Chasing Sol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty and Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Spanish air force hosted members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army in Zaragoza, Spain, for exercise Chasing Sol from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 07:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873205
    VIRIN: 220203-F-F3261-1001
    Filename: DOD_109454940
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish, RAB Airmen participate in exercise Chasing Sol, by SSgt Megan Beatty and A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT