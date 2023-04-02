The New Jersey Army National Guard’s 104th Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, practices counter mobility and survivability operations in 6-degree weather on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 4, 2023. The unit trained to prepare for the year’s upcoming JROTC. (New Jersey Army National Guard video by Pfc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 19:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873194
|VIRIN:
|230212-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454570
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Jersey Army National Guard’s 104th Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
