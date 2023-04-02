Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey Army National Guard’s 104th Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The New Jersey Army National Guard’s 104th Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, practices counter mobility and survivability operations in 6-degree weather on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 4, 2023. The unit trained to prepare for the year’s upcoming JROTC. (New Jersey Army National Guard video by Pfc. Michael Hayes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 19:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873194
    VIRIN: 230212-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_109454570
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard’s 104th Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Army
    HMEE
    New Jersey National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT