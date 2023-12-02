B-roll 20K ruck march in Cyprus

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 20 kilometer ruck march with Cypriot soldiers near the Stavorovouni Monastery, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023. As part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.
Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873192
|VIRIN:
|230212-A-IP596-720
|Filename:
|DOD_109454359
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|CY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
