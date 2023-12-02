Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll 20K ruck march in Cyprus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CYPRUS

    02.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 20 kilometer ruck march with Cypriot soldiers near the Stavorovouni Monastery, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023. As part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.
    Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873192
    VIRIN: 230212-A-IP596-720
    Filename: DOD_109454359
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: CY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 20K ruck march in Cyprus, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky soldiers
    Cyprus
    AFN Vicenza
    StrongerTogether
    SilverFalcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT