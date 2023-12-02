B-roll 20K ruck march in Cyprus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 20 kilometer ruck march with Cypriot soldiers near the Stavorovouni Monastery, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023. As part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.

Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.