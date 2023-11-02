Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll of C-130's and Cargo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CYPRUS

    02.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Air Force C-130’s arrive with cargo in Paphos, Cyprus, Feb. 11, 2023. In support of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.
    Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873190
    VIRIN: 230211-A-IP596-625
    Filename: DOD_109454357
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of C-130's and Cargo, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky soldiers
    Cyprus
    AFN Vicenza
    StrongerTogether
    SilverFalcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT