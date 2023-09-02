230209-N-VD554-1001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 9, 2023) - Aviators scheduled to participate in the U.S. Navy’s flyover of Super Bowl LVII participate in a community relations event at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2023. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873186
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-VD554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454341
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Aviators participate in community relations at Luke Air Force Base, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT