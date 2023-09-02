Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Aviators participate in community relations at Luke Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230209-N-VD554-1001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 9, 2023) - Aviators scheduled to participate in the U.S. Navy’s flyover of Super Bowl LVII participate in a community relations event at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2023. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873186
    VIRIN: 230209-N-VD554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109454341
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aviators participate in community relations at Luke Air Force Base, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Forces
    Fly Navy
    flynavy
    #superbowlflyover2023
    SBLVII
    Naval Air Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT