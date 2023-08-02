Naval Aviators Speak to Local Media at Luke Air Force Base

230208-N-VD554-1001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 8, 2022) – Naval Aviators, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, VFA-97, and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, speak to local media at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873185
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-VD554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454339
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
