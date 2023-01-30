Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Alpine Ski Training with the Italian Army

    CORVARA IN BADIA, ITALY

    01.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct alpine ski training alongside ski instructors from the Italian Army’s Alpini Brigade in Corvara, Italy, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2023.

    Exercise Alpine Star - Winter Resolve is an Italian Army-hosted multinational mountain and arctic warfare training exercise. Three reconnaissance platoons from the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in a three-phase training regimen led by the Alpini Brigade to expand force capabilities by learning how to move, shoot and operate in mountainous and arctic conditions. Over the course of the training, these paratroopers learn different methods of skiing and traversing mountains, engaging in combat while skiing and operating alongside the Alpini, culminating in a validation exercise against opposing forces in a mountainous environment. This training plays a key role in further developing the relationship, interoperability and mission capabilities of both forces.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873183
    VIRIN: 230130-A-TO756-545
    PIN: 230130
    Filename: DOD_109454328
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CORVARA IN BADIA, IT 

