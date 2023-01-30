Sky Soldiers Conduct Snowshoe Familiarization with the Italian Army

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct equipment familiarization training with snowshoes alongside ski instructors from the Italian Army’s Alpini Brigade in Corvara, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Yountz)
