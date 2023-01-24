ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), celebrate 50 year anniversary of women in naval aviation. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873180
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-FS414-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454275
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 50 Years of Women in Aviation, by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT