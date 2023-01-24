Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50 Years of Women in Aviation

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), celebrate 50 year anniversary of women in naval aviation. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873180
    VIRIN: 230128-N-FS414-1001
    Filename: DOD_109454275
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA

    NATO
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation

