Army Reserve tests Mobilization Force Generation Installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 655th Regional Support Group is conducting a Mobilization Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to test the base’s viability as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation. MFGIs provide deployment preparation in support of Combatant Command requirements, as well as pre- and post-mobilization training support. The MOBEX not only tests the installation’s mobilization capacity, but also allows the Mobilization Support Force units to ensure they are ready to take on the mission of mobilizing large numbers of Soldiers. Col. Vivek Kshetrapal, 655th RSG commander, and Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, discuss the MFGI and MOBEX. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Shawn Morris)