Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve tests Mobilization Force Generation Installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 655th Regional Support Group is conducting a Mobilization Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to test the base’s viability as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation. MFGIs provide deployment preparation in support of Combatant Command requirements, as well as pre- and post-mobilization training support. The MOBEX not only tests the installation’s mobilization capacity, but also allows the Mobilization Support Force units to ensure they are ready to take on the mission of mobilizing large numbers of Soldiers. Col. Vivek Kshetrapal, 655th RSG commander, and Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, discuss the MFGI and MOBEX. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Shawn Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873176
    VIRIN: 230208-A-VX676-708
    Filename: DOD_109454180
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve tests Mobilization Force Generation Installation, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    655th RSG
    Beth Salisbury
    Vivek Kshetrapal
    Mobilization Force Generation Installation
    MFGI
    99th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT