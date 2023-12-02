Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. military forces are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873174
|VIRIN:
|230212-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454104
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, TurkiyeHADR - Earthquake Relief Volunteer B-Roll, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik Air Base
