    TurkiyeHADR - Earthquake Relief Volunteer B-Roll

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    02.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. military forces are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873174
    VIRIN: 230212-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109454104
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 

    Incirlik Air Base

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Third Air Force
    US Embassy Ankara
    TurkiyeHADR

