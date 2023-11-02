Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302nd MP Company Change of Command

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Capt. Monica Rincon, Commander of the 302nd MP Company, passes the guidon to Capt. Gavin Bazer in a change of command ceremony held December 4, 2023 in Grand Prairie, TX.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873173
    VIRIN: 230211-A-BH360-001
    Filename: DOD_109454053
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    US Army Resere
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    206th Broadcast Operation Detachment
    302nd MP Command

