302nd MP Company Change of Command

Capt. Monica Rincon, Commander of the 302nd MP Company, passes the guidon to Capt. Gavin Bazer in a change of command ceremony held December 4, 2023 in Grand Prairie, TX.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873173
|VIRIN:
|230211-A-BH360-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109454053
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
