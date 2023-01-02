A Valentine's Day message from U.S. Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb from Jacksonville, Florida. Webb is deployed as the first sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 05:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|873168
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-KP878-606
|Filename:
|DOD_109453755
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Valentine's Day Greeting - 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
