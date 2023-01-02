Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Valentine's Day Greeting - 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    A Valentine's Day message from U.S. Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb from Jacksonville, Florida. Webb is deployed as the first sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 05:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 873168
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-606
    Filename: DOD_109453755
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    USARCENT
    1st TSC
    Valentine's Day
    deployment
    143d ESC
    USECENTCOM

