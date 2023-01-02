2023 Valentine's Day Greeting - Staff Sgt. Jaime Lopez

A Valentine's Day message from U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jaime Lopez from Tustin, California. Lopez is a supply sergeant deployed with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 05:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|873166
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-KP878-385
|Filename:
|DOD_109453750
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|TUSTIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
