    189th CATB Provides Support for 1-160th infantry Brigade

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Observer, Coach, Trainers of the 189th Infantry Brigade provided training support for Soldiers assigned to 1-160th Infantry Battalion of the California National Guard at Fort Bliss, Texas February 2023.

    California National Guard
    Cold Steel
    First Army
    First Army Division West

