    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    B-roll from Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873155
    VIRIN: 230211-G-TL908-1012
    Filename: DOD_109453589
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    texas
    Sector Houston-Galveston
    community day
    coast guard community day

