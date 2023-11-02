B-roll from Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 03:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873155
|VIRIN:
|230211-G-TL908-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109453589
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
