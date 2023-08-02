AFN InFocus - Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams and a critical aid package in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) response operations arrived by aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing and 728th Air Mobility Squadron mission partners are committed to supporting the host nation community as they grieve through the losses caused by the earthquake and recover from the devastation experienced in the region. The wing supports U.S. Mission Türkiye to promote security and stability throughout the region and further the U.S.-Turkish partnerships. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll from Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond)