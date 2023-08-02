Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN InFocus - Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    AFN Incirlik

    Two Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams and a critical aid package in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) response operations arrived by aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing and 728th Air Mobility Squadron mission partners are committed to supporting the host nation community as they grieve through the losses caused by the earthquake and recover from the devastation experienced in the region. The wing supports U.S. Mission Türkiye to promote security and stability throughout the region and further the U.S.-Turkish partnerships. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll from Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2023 08:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 873148
    VIRIN: 230208-F-ZC102-1001
    Filename: DOD_109453307
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFN InFocus - Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base, by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAID
    Earthquake Relief
    DART
    AirForceNewswire
    Türkiye
    TURKIYEHADR

