AFN InFocus - Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

Two Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams and a critical aid package in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) response operations arrived by aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing and 728th Air Mobility Squadron mission partners are committed to supporting the host nation community as they grieve through the losses caused by the earthquake and recover from the devastation experienced in the region. The wing supports U.S. Mission Türkiye to promote security and stability throughout the region and further the U.S.-Turkish partnerships. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll from Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond)
|02.08.2023
|02.11.2023 08:56
|Newscasts
|873148
|230208-F-ZC102-1001
|DOD_109453307
|00:01:00
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|1
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
