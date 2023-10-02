Incirlik Air Base members from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from non-government organization Samaritan's Purse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2023 08:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873147
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-DJ826-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109453299
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TurkiyeHADR - Medical tent delivery - 728th Air Mobility Squadron, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
