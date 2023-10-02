Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - Medical tent delivery - 728th Air Mobility Squadron

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base members from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from non-government organization Samaritan's Purse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2023 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873147
    VIRIN: 230210-F-DJ826-0003
    Filename: DOD_109453299
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Third Air Force
    US Embassy Ankara
    TurkiyeHADR

