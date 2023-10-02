TurkiyeHADR - Medical tent delivery - 728th Air Mobility Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Incirlik Air Base members from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assist humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from non-government organization Samaritan's Purse at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)