USS Boxer Celebrates 28th Birthday

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2023) - The crew of USS Boxer (LHD 4) commemorates the 28th anniversary of the ship's commissioning. The USS Boxer (LHD 4) is the 6th ship to bear the name in two centuries and is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Issa)