    USS Boxer Celebrates 28th Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Issa 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2023) - The crew of USS Boxer (LHD 4) commemorates the 28th anniversary of the ship's commissioning. The USS Boxer (LHD 4) is the 6th ship to bear the name in two centuries and is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Issa)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 21:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873139
    VIRIN: 230210-N-EP643-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452954
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, USS Boxer Celebrates 28th Birthday, by PO3 Zach Issa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer
    Sailors
    Military
    US Navy

