    Providers compete for Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer of Quarter

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sought to distinguish themselves as the Soldier or Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2023. After completing an Army Combat Fitness Test, the competitors attended a board, chaired by the brigade command sergeant major with the unit’s senior-most NCOs as voting members. The board tested the Soldiers’ military knowledge, customs and courtesies, and composure under pressure.

    Spc. Passeba Kabore was selected as the Soldier of the Quarter and Sgt. Kevin Izquierdo was selected as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter.

