Providers compete for Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer of Quarter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sought to distinguish themselves as the Soldier or Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2023. After completing an Army Combat Fitness Test, the competitors attended a board, chaired by the brigade command sergeant major with the unit’s senior-most NCOs as voting members. The board tested the Soldiers’ military knowledge, customs and courtesies, and composure under pressure.



Spc. Passeba Kabore was selected as the Soldier of the Quarter and Sgt. Kevin Izquierdo was selected as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter.