Providers compete for Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer of Quarter

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division sought to distinguish themselves as the Soldier or Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2023. After completing an Army Combat Fitness Test, the competitors attended a board, chaired by the brigade command sergeant major with the unit’s senior-most NCOs as voting members. The board tested the Soldiers’ military knowledge, customs and courtesies, and composure under pressure.
Spc. Passeba Kabore was selected as the Soldier of the Quarter and Sgt. Kevin Izquierdo was selected as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 20:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873134
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-DP764-138
|Filename:
|DOD_109452733
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
