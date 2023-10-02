Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iditarod DFAC B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 673d Force Support Squadron conduct daily operations at the Iditarod Dinning Facility at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873131
    VIRIN: 230210-F-YB356-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452588
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iditarod DFAC B-Roll, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Air Force
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT