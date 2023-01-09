Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 1st Armored Division CPX III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    1st Armored Division

    Following the NTC event and in preparation for Warfighter, 1st Armored Division conducted their Command Post Exercise III, or CPX. This weeklong event placed soldiers of all ranks in simulated field environments to test their real world skills and abilities, ranging from communication to movement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 17:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873128
    VIRIN: 230210-A-TC089-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452562
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 1st Armored Division CPX III, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    1 AD

    Readiness

    Training

    Command Post Exercise

    CPX

    TAGS

    1 AD
    Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    Training
    CPX
    Command Post Exercise III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT