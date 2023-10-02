Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldier Reunites with Family Member in Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christian Araza grew up in a small town in the Philippines. Recently, a mission to the Philippines as part of his duties with the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade brought him back and led to an emotional reunion with his grandmother Julie Flores.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873125
    VIRIN: 230210-A-DV607-041
    Filename: DOD_109452521
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PH

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier Reunites with Family Member in Philippines, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advisor
    Philippines
    USArmy
    SFAB
    Brown Beret

