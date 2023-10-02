U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christian Araza grew up in a small town in the Philippines. Recently, a mission to the Philippines as part of his duties with the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade brought him back and led to an emotional reunion with his grandmother Julie Flores.
This work, U.S. Army Soldier Reunites with Family Member in Philippines, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
