Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAF-MIT AI Accelerator Learning Machines Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero 

    Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator

    The United States Department of the Air Force – Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator hosted two iterations of the Learning Machines Training course in conjunction with the MIT Media Lab, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 12-14. U.S. Air Force Captain Rebekah Magness is an AI Accelerator Phantom who took part in November's three-day, hands-on immersive learning experience consisting of highly structured coding projects, discussions on AI policy and ethics, and a capstone project that challenges Airmen to build and interact with their own machine learning models.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873120
    VIRIN: 221130-F-MN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452414
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, MA, US 
    Hometown: PALMER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    MIT
    Machine Learning
    coding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT