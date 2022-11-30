DAF-MIT AI Accelerator Learning Machines Course

The United States Department of the Air Force – Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator hosted two iterations of the Learning Machines Training course in conjunction with the MIT Media Lab, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 12-14. U.S. Air Force Captain Rebekah Magness is an AI Accelerator Phantom who took part in November's three-day, hands-on immersive learning experience consisting of highly structured coding projects, discussions on AI policy and ethics, and a capstone project that challenges Airmen to build and interact with their own machine learning models.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 16:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873120
|VIRIN:
|221130-F-MN500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109452414
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, MA, US
|Hometown:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT