DAF-MIT AI Accelerator Learning Machines Course

The United States Department of the Air Force – Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator hosted two iterations of the Learning Machines Training course in conjunction with the MIT Media Lab, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 12-14. U.S. Air Force Captain Rebekah Magness is an AI Accelerator Phantom who took part in November's three-day, hands-on immersive learning experience consisting of highly structured coding projects, discussions on AI policy and ethics, and a capstone project that challenges Airmen to build and interact with their own machine learning models.