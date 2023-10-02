Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Department of State.
DC, UNITED STATES
02.10.2023
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 15:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|873115
|Filename:
|DOD_109452306
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Department of State.
LEAVE A COMMENT