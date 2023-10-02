Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 Week 1 Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Ed Zeigler 

    Naval District Washington

    Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain 2023 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of the fleet and installation security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873112
    VIRIN: 230210-O-NL610-697
    Filename: DOD_109452287
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 Week 1 Highlights, by Ed Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Navy Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT