Exercise Citadel Shield- Solid Curtain 2023 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of the fleet and installation security.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873112
|VIRIN:
|230210-O-NL610-697
|Filename:
|DOD_109452287
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 Week 1 Highlights, by Ed Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT