Bailey Rowold, an ASC Human Resource Specialist, is live at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD and she’s ready to meet you! If you are attending the BEYA event in-person, stop by the Army Materiel Command booth and to learn about job opportunities available at ASC. You may even be offered a job on-the-spot!! Click the link in our bio for more information!
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873107
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-IK992-748
|Filename:
|DOD_109452271
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ASC has live presence at BEYA 2023, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT