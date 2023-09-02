ASC has live presence at BEYA 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bailey Rowold, an ASC Human Resource Specialist, is live at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD and she’s ready to meet you! If you are attending the BEYA event in-person, stop by the Army Materiel Command booth and to learn about job opportunities available at ASC. You may even be offered a job on-the-spot!! Click the link in our bio for more information!