    ASC has live presence at BEYA 2023

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Bailey Rowold, an ASC Human Resource Specialist, is live at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD and she’s ready to meet you! If you are attending the BEYA event in-person, stop by the Army Materiel Command booth and to learn about job opportunities available at ASC. You may even be offered a job on-the-spot!! Click the link in our bio for more information!

    TAGS

    BEYA
    hiring
    army civilian

