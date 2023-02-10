Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet your Army- Staff Sgt. Christian Ridgel

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Christian Ridgel, a native of Covington, Georgia, and a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about his weightlifting journey Feb. 7, 2023. Ridgel took first place in his weight class in Fort Stewart's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation weightlifting competition Feb. 4, 2023.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873095
    VIRIN: 230210-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452018
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet your Army- Staff Sgt. Christian Ridgel, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    MWR
    Dogface Soldier
    Meet Your Army

