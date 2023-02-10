Staff Sgt. Christian Ridgel, a native of Covington, Georgia, and a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about his weightlifting journey Feb. 7, 2023. Ridgel took first place in his weight class in Fort Stewart's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation weightlifting competition Feb. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873095
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109452018
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet your Army- Staff Sgt. Christian Ridgel, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
